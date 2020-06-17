First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (the \”Fund\”) is filing herewith a press release issued on June 17, 2020, as Exhibit 99.1. The press release was issued by First Trust Advisors L.P. to report that Chartwell Investment Partners, LLC, the Fund\’s investment sub-advisor, will release an update on the market and the Fund on June 19, 2020. Details regarding the access to the update are contained in the press release included herein.

About First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA)

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide a high level of current income and gains and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation. The Fund invests in a diversified portfolio of equity securities. The Fund pursues an integrated investment strategy, in which the Fund invests all of its managed assets in a diversified portfolio of common stocks of the United States corporations and the United States dollar-denominated equity securities of non-United States issuers. These securities are traded on the United States securities exchanges. In addition, on an ongoing and consistent basis, the Fund writes (sells) covered call options on a portion of the Fund’s managed assets. First Trust Advisors L.P. (First Trust or the Advisor) is the investment advisor of the Fund. Chartwell Investment Partners, Inc. is the sub-advisor of the Fund.