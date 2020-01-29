SEC Filings FIRST NORTHERN COMMUNITY BANCORP (OTCMKTS:FNRN) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition By ME Staff 8-k -

FIRST NORTHERN COMMUNITY BANCORP (OTCMKTS:FNRN) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

ITEM 2.02 RESULTS OF OPERATION AND FINANCIAL CONDITION

On January 28, 2020, First Northern Community Bancorp issued a press release concerning financial results for the 4th quarter of 2019, a copy of which is included as ITEM 9.01 (c) Exhibit 99.1 and incorporated herein by reference in both ITEM 2.02 and ITEM 7.01. The Company does not intend for this exhibit to be incorporated by reference into future filings under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

ITEM 7.01 REGULATION FD DISCLOSURE

On January 28, 2020, First Northern Community Bancorp issued a press release concerning financial results for the 4th quarter of 2019, a copy of which is included as ITEM 9.01 (c) Exhibit 99.1 and incorporated herein by reference in both ITEM 2.02 and ITEM 7.01 in accordance with SEC Release No. 33-8216.

ITEM 8.01 OTHER EVENTS

On January 23, 2020 the Board of Directors declared a 5% stock dividend, payable March 25, 2020 to shareholders of record as of February 28, 2020.

ITEM 9.01 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND EXHIBITS

(c) Exhibit

99.1 Earnings Press Release, dated January 28, 2020