FIRST NORTHERN COMMUNITY BANCORP (OTCMKTS:FNRN) Files An 8-K Other Events

First Northern Community Bancorp is the bank holding company for First Northern Bank of Dixon (First Northern or the Bank). First Northern engages in the general commercial banking business across the California Counties of Solano, Yolo, Placer and Sacramento. The Bank’s commercial banking business includes accepting demand, interest bearing transaction, savings, and time deposits, and making commercial, consumer and real estate related loans. The Bank also offers issues cashier’s checks, sells travelers’ checks, rents safe deposit boxes and other customary banking services. First Northern also offers a range of alternative investment products and services through Raymond James Financial Services, Inc., equipment leasing, credit cards, merchant card processing, payroll services and international banking services through third parties. The Company and the Bank are engaged in the banking business through approximately 14 offices in over five counties in Northern California.