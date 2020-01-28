SEC Filings FIRST NORTHERN COMMUNITY BANCORP (OTCMKTS:FNRN) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers By ME Staff 8-k -

ITEM 5.02 DEPARTURE OF DIRECTOR OR CERTAIN OFFICERS; ELECTION OF DIRECTORS; APPOINTMENT OF CERTAIN OFFICERS; COMPENSATORY ARRANGEMENTS OF CERTAIN OFFICERS.

(b) On April 20, 2018, Lori J. Aldrete, retired from First Northern Community Bancorp’s and First Northern Bank’s Board of Directors.

(d) On January 28, 2020, President and Chief Executive Officer Louise A. Walker, announced the appointment of Daniel F. Ramos to First Northern Community Bancorp’s and First Northern Bank’s Board of Directors. Mr. Ramos will be a member of the Bank’s Audit and Loan Committees.

ITEM 9.01 EXHIBITS

EXHIBIT 99.1 News Press Release dated January 28, 2020