FIRST NORTHERN COMMUNITY BANCORP (OTCMKTS:FNRN) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

ITEM 5.02 DEPARTURE OF DIRECTOR OR CERTAIN OFFICERS; ELECTION OF DIRECTORS; APPOINTMENT OF CERTAIN OFFICERS; COMPENSATORY ARRANGEMENTS OF CERTAIN OFFICERS.

(b) On April 20, 2018, Lori J. Aldrete, retired from First Northern Community Bancorp’s and First Northern Bank’s Board of Directors.
(d) On January 28, 2020, President and Chief Executive Officer Louise A. Walker, announced the appointment of Daniel F. Ramos to First Northern Community Bancorp’s and First Northern Bank’s Board of Directors. Mr. Ramos will be a member of the Bank’s Audit and Loan Committees.
ITEM 9.01 EXHIBITS
EXHIBIT 99.1 News Press Release dated January 28, 2020
About FIRST NORTHERN COMMUNITY BANCORP (OTCMKTS:FNRN)

First Northern Community Bancorp is the bank holding company for First Northern Bank of Dixon (First Northern or the Bank). First Northern engages in the general commercial banking business across the California Counties of Solano, Yolo, Placer and Sacramento. The Bank’s commercial banking business includes accepting demand, interest bearing transaction, savings, and time deposits, and making commercial, consumer and real estate related loans. The Bank also offers issues cashier’s checks, sells travelers’ checks, rents safe deposit boxes and other customary banking services. First Northern also offers a range of alternative investment products and services through Raymond James Financial Services, Inc., equipment leasing, credit cards, merchant card processing, payroll services and international banking services through third parties. The Company and the Bank are engaged in the banking business through approximately 14 offices in over five counties in Northern California.

