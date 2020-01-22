First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02

On January 22, 2020, First Internet Bancorp issued a press release announcing financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. A copy of the press release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this report and is incorporated by reference herein.
On January 23, at 12:00 p.m. (Eastern Time), the Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. The Company provided electronic presentation slides that will be used in connection with the earnings conference call. A copy of the electronic presentation slides is included in this report as Exhibit 99.2 and is incorporated by reference herein.
About First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

First Internet Bancorp is a bank holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiary, First Internet Bank of Indiana (the Bank). The Company offers a complement of products and services on a nationwide basis. The Company conducts its deposit operations primarily over the Internet. The Company also offers commercial real estate (CRE) lending, including nationwide single tenant lease financing and commercial and industrial (C&I) lending, including business banking/treasury management services. The Bank provides commercial and retail banking services, with operations conducted on the Internet at www.firstib.com. It offers residential real estate loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and consumer loans, and loans to commercial clients, which include commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit and single tenant lease financing. The Bank’s subsidiary, JKH Realty Services, LLC manages real estate owned properties.

