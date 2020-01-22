SEC Filings First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition By ME Staff 8-k -

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02

On January 22, 2020, First Internet Bancorp issued a press release announcing financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. A copy of the press release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this report and is incorporated by reference herein.

On January 23, at 12:00 p.m. (Eastern Time), the Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. The Company provided electronic presentation slides that will be used in connection with the earnings conference call. A copy of the electronic presentation slides is included in this report as Exhibit 99.2 and is incorporated by reference herein.