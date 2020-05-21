SEC Filings First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) Files An 8-K Other Events By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 8.01 Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(c)Exhibits.

Exhibit 99.1 Press Release, dated May 21, 2020 issued by First Financial Corporation. This exhibit shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”) or incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing.