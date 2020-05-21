First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) Files An 8-K Other Events

By
ME Staff 8-k
-

First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) Files An 8-K Other Events
Item 8.01 Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(c)Exhibits.
Exhibit 99.1 Press Release, dated May 21, 2020 issued by First Financial Corporation. This exhibit shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”) or incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing.
FIRST FINANCIAL CORP /IN/ Exhibit
EX-99.1 2 thff20200521divdex99-1.htm EX-99.1 DocumentFOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE   For more information contact:May 21,…
To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF)

First Financial Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, offers financial services, including commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services and insurance services. It operates in the banking segment. The Company is the holding company of First Financial Bank, N.A. (the Bank). The Company’s other subsidiaries include The Morris Plan Company of Terre Haute (Morris Plan); Forrest Sherer Inc. (Forrest Sherer), a full-line insurance agency, and FFB Risk Management Co., Inc., a captive insurance company. The Bank’s loan portfolio includes commercial, residential and consumer. The Bank’s investments consist of the United States Government sponsored entity mortgage-backed securities and agencies, collateralized mortgage obligations, states and political subdivisions, and corporate obligations.

An ad to help with our costs

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR