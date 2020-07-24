Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) Files An 8-K Costs Associated with Exit or Disposal Activities

Item 2.05 Costs Associated with Exit or Disposal Activities.

Story continues below

On July 17, 2020, Five Star Bank (the “Bank”), subsidiary of Financial Institutions, Inc. (the “Company”), announced management’s decision to adapt to a full-service branch model to streamline retail branches to better align with shifting customer needs and preferences. The transformation will result in six branch closures and a reduction in staffing. The announcement was the result of a nine-month comprehensive assessment of all lines of business and functional areas, conducted in partnership with a leading process improvement organization. The data-driven analysis identified, among other things, overlapping service areas, automation opportunities and streamlining of processes and operations that would enhance customer experiences and facilitate the long-term sustainability of current and future branches. The announced consolidations represent about ten percent of the branch network and impact approximately six percent of the total Company workforce. Where possible, impacted employees were offered alternative roles or the opportunity to apply for open positions in other areas of the Company. Separated associates will receive a comprehensive severance package based on tenure. The Company expects to complete these actions by December 31, 2020.

At this time, the Company is unable to make a good faith determination of an estimate or range of estimates for charges that it will incur in connection with this action, or the amount or range of such charges that will result in future cash expenditures, required by paragraphs (b), (c) and (d) of Item 2.05 of Form 8-K. The Company will file an amendment to this report after it makes a determination of such estimate or range of estimates, if any.

Safe Harbor Statement

This Current Report on Form 8-K contains forward-looking statements as defined by Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), that involve significant risks and uncertainties. In this context, forward-looking statements often address the Company’s expected future business and financial performance and financial condition, and often contain words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “seek,” “see,” “will,” “would,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “target,” “preliminary,” or “range.” Statements herein are based on certain assumptions and analyses by the Company and factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in or implied by such statements for a variety of reasons including, but not limited to: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s customers, business, and results of operations as well as the economy in Western New York and the United States, the Company’s ability to implement its strategic plan, whether the Company experiences greater credit losses than expected, whether the Company experiences breaches of its, or third party, information systems, the attitudes and preferences of the Company’s customers, the Company’s ability to successfully integrate and profitably operate SDN, Courier Capital, HNP Capital and other acquisitions, the competitive environment, fluctuations in the fair value of securities in its investment portfolio, changes in the regulatory environment and the Company’s compliance with regulatory requirements, changes in interest rates, and general economic and credit market conditions nationally and regionally. Consequently, all forward-looking statements made herein are qualified by these cautionary statements and the cautionary language in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this Current Report on Form 8-K.

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.

As discussed above, on July 17, 2020, the Bank issued a press release announcing changes to adapt to a full-service branch model to streamline retail branches to better align with shifting customer needs and preferences. The transformation will result in six branch closures and a reduction in staffing.

A copy of the press release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Form 8-K to Item 7.01 of Form 8-K and shall not be deemed to be “filed” for the purposes of Section 18 of the Exchange Act, as amended, or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, of the Exchange Act, whether made before or after the date of this report, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS INC Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 fisi-ex991_6.htm PRESS RELEASE ISSUED BY FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS,…

To view the full exhibit click here

About Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

Financial Institutions, Inc. (FII) is a financial holding company. The Company conducts its business through its subsidiaries: Five Star Bank (the Bank), a New York chartered bank, and Scott Danahy Naylon, LLC (SDN), a full service insurance agency. The Company offers an array of deposit, lending, insurance services and other financial services to individuals, municipalities and businesses in Western and Central New York through the Bank. The Company operates through two segments: banking and insurance. The banking segment includes the Company’s retail and commercial banking operations. The insurance segment includes the activities of SDN, which provides a range of insurance services to both personal and business clients. It offers a choice of various delivery systems and channels, including telephone, point-of-sale transactions, automated clearing house (ACH) transactions, remote deposit and mobile banking through telephone or wireless devices.