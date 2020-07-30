Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) Files An 8-K Costs Associated with Exit or Disposal Activities

Item 2.05 Costs Associated with Exit or Disposal Activities.

The Company expects to incur total pre-tax expense related to the branch closures of approximately $1.7 million, including approximately $0.2 million in employee severance, $0.6 million in lease termination costs and $0.9 million in valuation adjustments on branch facilities. The Company expects $0.8 million of total costs will result in future cash expenditures. The Company expects to recognize the majority of these expenses during the third quarter of 2020, with the remainder incurred by the end of 2020.

The Company anticipates annual expense savings of approximately $2.6 million as a result of these branch closures.

Safe Harbor Statement

This Current Report on Form 8-K contains forward-looking statements as defined by Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), that involve significant risks and uncertainties. In this context, forward-looking statements often address the Company’s expected future business and financial performance and financial condition, and often contain words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “seek,” “see,” “will,” “would,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “target,” “preliminary,” or “range.” Statements herein are based on certain assumptions and analyses by the Company and factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in or implied by such statements for a variety of reasons including, but not limited to: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s customers, business, and results of operations as well as the economy in Western New York and the United States, the Company’s ability to implement its strategic plan, whether the Company experiences greater credit losses than expected, whether the Company experiences breaches of its, or third party, information systems, the attitudes and preferences of the Company’s customers, the Company’s ability to successfully integrate and profitably operate SDN, Courier Capital, HNP Capital and other acquisitions, the competitive environment, fluctuations in the fair value of securities in its investment portfolio, changes in the regulatory environment and the Company’s compliance with regulatory requirements, changes in interest rates, and general economic and credit market conditions nationally and regionally. Consequently, all forward-looking statements made herein are qualified by these cautionary statements and the cautionary language in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this Current Report on Form 8-K.

About Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

Financial Institutions, Inc. (FII) is a financial holding company. The Company conducts its business through its subsidiaries: Five Star Bank (the Bank), a New York chartered bank, and Scott Danahy Naylon, LLC (SDN), a full service insurance agency. The Company offers an array of deposit, lending, insurance services and other financial services to individuals, municipalities and businesses in Western and Central New York through the Bank. The Company operates through two segments: banking and insurance. The banking segment includes the Company’s retail and commercial banking operations. The insurance segment includes the activities of SDN, which provides a range of insurance services to both personal and business clients. It offers a choice of various delivery systems and channels, including telephone, point-of-sale transactions, automated clearing house (ACH) transactions, remote deposit and mobile banking through telephone or wireless devices.