Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

Item 5.07.

Results of Annual Meeting of Stockholders

On June 4, 2020, Fidus Investment Corporation (the “Company”) held its 2020 annual meeting of stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”) at its offices located at 1603 Orrington Avenue, Suite 1005, Evanston, IL 60201. The common stockholders of the Company voted on two proposals at the Annual Meeting, both of which were approved. The final voting results from the Annual Meeting were as follows:

Proposal 1 — Election of Two Class III Directors

The following individuals, constituting all the nominees named in the Company’s definitive proxy statement on Schedule 14A filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 18, 2020 (the “Proxy Statement”), were elected as the Class III directors to serve until the 2023 annual meeting of stockholders and until their successors have been duly elected and qualified. The following votes were taken in connection with this proposal:

10,596,776 1,497,599 531,497

This proposal was also approved by the Company’s non-affiliated stockholders by a vote of 10,204,144 shares for, 1,497,599 shares against and 531,497 abstained. The number of votes cast in favor of this proposal represents a majority of outstanding voting securities of the Company, as defined under the Investment Company Act of 1940, and a majority of outstanding securities not held by affiliated persons.