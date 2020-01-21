Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On January 21, 2020, Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release reporting its fourth quarter 2019 financial results. A copy of the press release is attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this current report on Form 8-K.

On January 16, 2020, the board of directors of the Company appointed Chip S. Register, age 63, as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of the Company, effective January 17, 2020. A copy of the press release announcing his appointment is attached as Exhibit 99.2 to this current report on Form 8-K and is incorporated by reference into this Item 5.02.

Mr. Register has served as Senior Vice President, Chief Administrative Officer and Chief Information Officer of the Company since June, 2016. From September 2008 to June 2016, Mr. Register served as the Chief Information Officer of the Company. Prior to joining the Company in 2008, Mr. Register served as Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer of NetBank, Inc., the parent company of the digital bank NetBank, a mortgage banking and financial services company. Mr. Register holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Sociology and is an alumnus of the ABA Stonier Graduate School of Banking at The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania.

Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company operates through its subsidiary, The Fauquier Bank (the Bank). The Bank has over 10 service branch offices located in the Virginia communities of Old Town-Warrenton, Catlett, The Plains, Sudley Road-Manassas, New Baltimore, Bealeton, Bristow, Haymarket, Gainesville and Centreville Road-Manassas, Virginia. The Bank provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses and industries. The services offered by the Bank include automated teller machines (ATM), debit and credit cards, cash management, direct deposits, notary services, night depository, prepaid debit cards, cashier’s checks, domestic and international collections, savings bonds, automated teller services, drive-in tellers, mobile and Internet banking, telephone banking and banking by mail. The Bank provides commercial, financial, agricultural, and residential and consumer loans to customers primarily in Virginia.