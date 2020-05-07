FARMLAND PARTNERS INC. (NYSE:FPI) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02.

On May 7, 2020, Farmland Partners Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing its financial position as of March 31, 2020, results of operations for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and other related information. A copy of the press release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated herein by reference.

In accordance with General Instruction B.2 of Form 8-K, the information included in this Current Report on Form 8-K, including Exhibit 99.1 hereto, shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference into any filing made by the Company under the Exchange Act or the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing.

Exhibit No. Description 99.1* Press release dated May 7, 2020.

* Furnished herewith.



About FARMLAND PARTNERS INC. (NYSE:FPI)

Farmland Partners, Inc. is an internally managed real estate company. The Company owns and seeks to acquire primary crop farmland located in agricultural markets throughout North America. The Company is the sole member of the general partner of Farmland Partners Operating Partnership, LP. The Company’s principal investment focus is on farmland located in agricultural markets throughout North America, however, it may seek to acquire farmland outside of North America. It also may acquire properties related to farming, such as grain storage facilities, grain elevators, feedlots, processing plants and distribution centers, as well as livestock farms or ranches. The Company owns or has under contract approximately 260 farms with an aggregate of over 108,160 acres (including approximately five farms totaling over 8,590 acres under contract) in Arkansas, Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas and Virginia.