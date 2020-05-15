Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMAO) Files An 8-K Other Events

On May 14, 2020, Farmers & Merchants Bancorp announced the Board of Directors’ declaration of a mid-year cash dividend in the amount of $7.25 per share to be paid on July 1, 2020 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 12, 2020. A copy of this press release is included as Exhibit 99 and incorporated herein by reference.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which through its bank subsidiary, The Farmers & Merchants State Bank (the Bank), provides a range of financial services to individuals and small businesses through its offices in Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana. The Bank engages in general commercial banking business, which include commercial, agricultural and residential mortgage, consumer and credit card lending activities. The Bank’s loan portfolio consists of loans made to customers in the farming industry, such as farm land, farm equipment, livestock and operating loans for seed, fertilizer and feed. Other types of lending activities include loans for home improvements, and loans for such items as autos, trucks, recreational vehicles and motorcycles. It also provides checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposits. The Bank provides online banking access for consumer and business customers.