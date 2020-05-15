Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMAO) Files An 8-K Other Events
Item 8.01
EX-99 2 ex99.htm EXHIBIT 99 Exhibit 99 Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Announces Increased Cash Dividend for the 55th Consecutive Year The Board of Directors of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCQX: FMCB),…
About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMAO)
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which through its bank subsidiary, The Farmers & Merchants State Bank (the Bank), provides a range of financial services to individuals and small businesses through its offices in Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana. The Bank engages in general commercial banking business, which include commercial, agricultural and residential mortgage, consumer and credit card lending activities. The Bank’s loan portfolio consists of loans made to customers in the farming industry, such as farm land, farm equipment, livestock and operating loans for seed, fertilizer and feed. Other types of lending activities include loans for home improvements, and loans for such items as autos, trucks, recreational vehicles and motorcycles. It also provides checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposits. The Bank provides online banking access for consumer and business customers.