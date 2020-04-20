Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FMAO) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

ITEM 5.07. Submission of Maters to a Vote of Securities Holders.

The Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. was held April 16, 2020. The following three matters to be decided by vote were:

The following individuals were elected as Directors of the Company to serve until the Annual Meeting of Shareholders in 2021.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FMAO)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which through its bank subsidiary, The Farmers & Merchants State Bank (the Bank), provides a range of financial services to individuals and small businesses through its offices in Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana. The Bank engages in general commercial banking business, which include commercial, agricultural and residential mortgage, consumer and credit card lending activities. The Bank’s loan portfolio consists of loans made to customers in the farming industry, such as farm land, farm equipment, livestock and operating loans for seed, fertilizer and feed. Other types of lending activities include loans for home improvements, and loans for such items as autos, trucks, recreational vehicles and motorcycles. It also provides checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposits. The Bank provides online banking access for consumer and business customers.