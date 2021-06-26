EYEGATE PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (NASDAQ:EYEG) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

Item 5.07

On June 24, 2021, the EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (the “Company”) held its 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”). At the Annual Meeting, the Company’s stockholders voted on the following proposals:

(i) the election of two Class III Directors for a three-year term, such term to continue until the annual meeting of stockholders in 2024 or until such directors’ successors are duly elected and qualified or until their earlier resignation or removal;

(ii) the approval, on a non-binding basis, of the compensation of the Company’s executive officers as disclosed in the Company’s 2021 proxy statement;

(iii) the approval, on a non-binding basis, of the frequency of future advisory votes on the compensation of the Company’s executive officers;

(iv) the ratification of the appointment of EisnerAmper LLP as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021;

(v) the approval of the issuance of up to 3,127,303 shares of common stock upon the conversion of shares of Series D Convertible Preferred Stock issued and to be issued in connection with the Company’s acquisition of Panoptes Pharma Ges.m.b.H. in December 2020 in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(a); and

(vi) the approval of an amendment to the Company’s 2014 Equity Incentive Plan to increase the maximum number of shares authorized for issuance thereunder by 200,000 shares.

The voting results are reported below.

Proposal 1 – Election of Directors

Stephen From and I. Keith Maher, MD were elected as Class III Directors for a three-year term, such term to continue until the annual meeting of stockholders in 2024 and until such Directors’ successors are duly elected and qualified or until their earlier resignation or removal. Due to the plurality election, votes could only be cast in favor of or withheld from the nominee and thus votes against were not applicable. The results of the election were as follows:

3,537,073 182,761 2,388 1,071,057



About EYEGATE PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (NASDAQ:EYEG)

Story continues below

Eyegate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing and commercializing therapeutics and drug delivery systems for treating diseases of the eye. The Company’s lead product, EGP-437, incorporates a reformulated topically active corticosteroid, dexamethasone phosphate, which is delivered into the ocular tissues through its drug delivery system, the EyeGate II Delivery System. The Company is developing EGP-437 for the treatment of various inflammatory conditions of the eye, including uveitis, a debilitating form of intraocular inflammation of the anterior portion of the uvea, such as the iris and/or ciliary body, and macular edema, an abnormal thickening of the macula associated with the accumulation of excess fluids in the extracellular space of the neurosensory retina. The EyeGate II Delivery System is designed to deliver optimal quantities of drugs to the anterior or posterior segments of the eye.