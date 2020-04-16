EXEO Entertainment, Inc. (the “Registrant”) is furnishing this Current Report on Form 8-K to indicate it intends to rely on the Order of the Securities and Exchange Commission of March 4, 2020 (Release No. 34-88318) (the “Order”), which allows for the delay of certain filings required under the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Order provides that a registrant subject to the reporting requirements of Exchange Act Section 13(a) or 15(d), and any person required to make any filings with respect to such a registrant, is exempt from any requirement to file or furnish materials with the Commission under Exchange Act Sections 13(a), 13(f), 13(g), 14(a), 14(c), 14(f), 15(d) and Regulations 13A, Regulation 13D-G (except for those provisions mandating the filing of Schedule 13D or amendments to Schedule 13D), 14A, 14C and 15D, and Exchange Act Rules 13f-1, and 14f-1, as applicable.

The Registrant is relying on the Order in connection with the Registrant’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended February 29, 2020, as a result of the circumstances set forth below. The Registrant’s operations and business have experienced disruption due to the unprecedented conditions surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic spreading throughout the United States and the world. Due to the timing of initial and evolving governmental orders and guidelines impacting the Registrant’s financial operations in Las Vegas, Nevada, as well as other contributors to the process of financial statement preparation, relating to social distancing, stay in place orders, travel and other restrictions on business, necessary and immediate access of personnel, records and information have been adversely effected and has caused a delay in the completion of the Registrants reviewed financial statements for the quarter ended February 29, 2020 to be included in the Registrants Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q.

Accordingly, in reliance upon the Order, the Registrant expects to file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q no later than 45 days after the due date of filing of April 14, 2020, unless the COVID-19 circumstances do not change and cause a further delay, in which case we will file for an extension and amendment to this Current Report on form 8-K.

to the Order, following are the Risk Factors disclosing the impact of COVID-19 onto the Registrant’s business and operations:

Risks Related to the COVID-19 Pandemic

The recent COVID-19 pandemic may adversely affect our business, results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, and cash flow.

While the complete impact on our business from the recent outbreak of the COVID-19 coronavirus is unknown at this time and difficult to predict, various aspects of our business are being adversely affected by it and may continue to be adversely affected.

As of the date hereof, COVID-19 has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization, has been declared a National Emergency by the United States Government and has resulted in several states being designated disaster zones. COVID-19 coronavirus caused significant volatility in global markets, including the market price of our securities. The spread of COVID-19 coronavirus has caused public health officials to recommend precautions to mitigate the spread of the virus, especially as to travel and congregating in large numbers. In addition, certain states and municipalities have enacted, and additional cities are considering, quarantining and “shelter-in-place” regulations which severely limit the ability of people to move and travel, and require non-essential businesses and organizations to close.

Thus far, these restrictions have adversely affected our business, results of operations and financial condition. It is unclear how such restrictions, should they continue for an extended period, which will contribute to a general slowdown in the global economy, will affect our business, results of operations, financial condition and our future strategic plans.

To date, the demand for our products has decreased and the ability of our customers to make payment for the products they currently purchase has been negatively impacted. It is unclear how a prolonged outbreak with travel, commercial and other similar restrictions, may adversely affect our business operations and the business operations of our customers and suppliers. However, we anticipate a prolonged period will have a negative effect on our business operations.