EXACTUS, INC. (OTCMKTS:EXDI) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Events

On November 19, 2020, our registered agent was served with a Complaint filed against the company by 3i, LP. The case was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York and is entitled 3i, LP v. Exactus, Inc., Case No. 1:20-cv-09734. As discussed in our prior SEC filings, we issued 3i, LP an 8% convertible note in the principal amount of $833,333 on November 27, 2019 and the note has been declared in default by the lender. The Complaint seeks alleged amounts due under the note in the amount of $703,268.21. As discussed in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed November 18, 2020, we are informed and believe that the note, which is governed by New York law, is unlawful under New York usury laws and is legally void. We intend to vigorously defend the action brought by 3i, LP.