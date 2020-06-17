EXACTUS, INC. (OTCMKTS:EXDI) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers
Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers
Effective June 11, 2020, Julian Pittam was appointed to serve as a new member of our Board of Directors.
Julian Pittam,age 51,is an experienced advisor to start-up and fast-growing companies. From March 2019 to the present, Mr. Pittam has been a non-executive Director of Urban Markets Ltd., a company producing financial technology for the residential property market. From December 2018 to March 2019, he was a non-executive director of TCOC Ltd., a CBD wholesaler. From March 2017 to January 2019, Mr. Pittam served as a non-executive Director of Certua Ltd. a software-as-a-service firm focused on financial technology and artificial intelligence. From January 2008 to September 2018 he was a Member of The Invicta Film Partnership, a film finance firm. From February 2014 to February 2018, Mr. Pittam was a non-executive Director of We Are Infinite Ltd., an advertising technology firm. From March 2013 to March 2017, he was a non-executive Director of Disciple Media Ltd., a creator of Google and Apple-based apps for communities. From May 2015 to July of 2016, Mr. Pittam was the Managing Director for Europe and Asia for Enso Financial Management Ltd., a firm focused on balance sheet and funding optimization for hedge funds.
Mr. Pittam has not had any material direct or indirect interest in any of our transactions or proposed transactions over the last two years. Under the definition of independence set forth in Rule 4200(a)(15) of The NASDAQ Stock Market, Inc., Mr. Pittam is an independent director.
In connection with his appointment to the Board, Mr. Pittam was awarded 1,000,000 shares of our common stock under the 2019 Equity Incentive Plan. These shares vest 1/24th on the date of grant, and 1/24th for each month thereafter.
Also effective June 11, 2020, Bobby Yampolsky resigned from his positions as a Director and Chairman of the Board in order to pursue other business ventures. There were no known disagreements with Mr. Yampolsky regarding any matter relating to our operations, policies, or practices.
On June 15, 2020, we released the press release furnished herewith as Exhibit 99.1.
