EVOKE PHARMA, INC. (NASDAQ:EVOK) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

On March 12, 2020, Evoke Pharma, Inc. issued a press release announcing its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019. A copy of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.

Evoke Pharma, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused primarily on the development of drugs to treat gastrointestinal (GI) disorders and diseases. The Company is developing EVK-001, a metoclopramide nasal spray for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women. EVK-001 is a formulation of Metoclopramide drug, designed to provide systemic delivery of metoclopramide through intranasal administration. The Company has evaluated EVK-001 in a multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled parallel group, dose-ranging Phase IIb clinical trial. The Company has commenced a Phase III clinical trial of EVK-001 in female patients with symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis. The Phase III clinical trial is a multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, parallel-group study evaluating the efficacy, safety and population pharmacokinetics of EVK-001 in adult females.