EVOKE PHARMA, INC. (NASDAQ:EVOK) Files An 8-K Other Events

On June 29, 2021, Evoke Pharma, Inc. (“Evoke” or the “Company”), EVERSANA, the Company’s commercialization partner, and The International Foundation for Gastrointestinal Disorders (“IFFGD”), announced Evoke’s membership into IFFGD Industry Council. Evoke will join a likeminded group of organizations and brands focused on bettering patients affected by gastrointestinal disorders. As part of the Industry Council, Evoke will participate in biannual council meetings to gain industry insights and provide feedback on future plans for IFFGD.

In addition to the Industry Council, Evoke is excited to sponsor the IFFDG’s upcoming 30th Anniversary Digestive Health Virtual Walk in August 2021 during Gastroparesis Awareness Month. This walk is a unique fitness event which will provide participants with an opportunity to engage at their own pace and as their health and schedules permit. To honor the thirty years of the IFFGD’s existence, the overall campaign goal is for all participants to collectively walk 10,950 miles over two weeks. Goals will also go beyond physical fitness by encouraging participants to participate in activities that promote general wellness such as scheduling a doctor’s appointment, trying a new gut friendly recipe or starting a log of their meals and/or symptoms.

Safe Harbor Statement

The Company cautions you that statements included in this report that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “project,” “contemplates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential” or “continue” or the negatives of these terms or other similar expressions. These statements are based on the Company’s current beliefs and expectations. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding the Company’s plans to increase awareness of gastrointestinal disorders. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by the Company that any of its plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this report due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in the Company’s business, including those described in the Company’s periodic filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update this report to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. This caution is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

About EVOKE PHARMA, INC. (NASDAQ:EVOK)

Evoke Pharma, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused primarily on the development of drugs to treat gastrointestinal (GI) disorders and diseases. The Company is developing EVK-001, a metoclopramide nasal spray for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women. EVK-001 is a formulation of Metoclopramide drug, designed to provide systemic delivery of metoclopramide through intranasal administration. The Company has evaluated EVK-001 in a multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled parallel group, dose-ranging Phase IIb clinical trial. The Company has commenced a Phase III clinical trial of EVK-001 in female patients with symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis. The Phase III clinical trial is a multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, parallel-group study evaluating the efficacy, safety and population pharmacokinetics of EVK-001 in adult females.