EVOKE PHARMA, INC. (NASDAQ:EVOK) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01Entry into a Definitive Material Agreement.

On August 27, 2020, Evoke Pharma, Inc. (the “Company”) entered into a sales and distribution agreement, titled the 3PL Agreement (the “Sales and Distribution Agreement”), with Eversana Life Science Services, LLC (“Eversana”) as contemplated by the commercial services agreement (the “Commercial Services Agreement”) dated January 21, 2020 between the Company and Eversana. the Sales and Distribution Agreement, the Company will supply Eversana, and Eversana shall exclusively purchase all of its requirements for Gimoti™ (metoclopramide) nasal spray, the Company’s product indicated for the relief of symptoms in adults with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis. Eversana will also provide, among other things, certain order to cash, chargeback processing, government price reporting, and logistics services to the Sales and Distribution Agreement.

The Sales and Distribution Agreement will automatically expire or terminate concurrently with the expiration or termination of the Commercial Services Agreement, and either party may terminate the agreement for the material breach of the other party, subject to a specified cure period.

The foregoing description of the terms of the Sales and Distribution Agreement does not purport to be complete, and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the complete copy of such agreement which the Company expects to file as an exhibit to its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ending September 30, 2020. The Company intends to seek confidential treatment for certain portions of the agreement.

About EVOKE PHARMA, INC. (NASDAQ:EVOK)

Evoke Pharma, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused primarily on the development of drugs to treat gastrointestinal (GI) disorders and diseases. The Company is developing EVK-001, a metoclopramide nasal spray for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women. EVK-001 is a formulation of Metoclopramide drug, designed to provide systemic delivery of metoclopramide through intranasal administration. The Company has evaluated EVK-001 in a multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled parallel group, dose-ranging Phase IIb clinical trial. The Company has commenced a Phase III clinical trial of EVK-001 in female patients with symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis. The Phase III clinical trial is a multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, parallel-group study evaluating the efficacy, safety and population pharmacokinetics of EVK-001 in adult females.