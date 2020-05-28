Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) Files An 8-K Material Modification to Rights of Security Holders

By
ME Staff 8-k
-

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) Files An 8-K Material Modification to Rights of Security Holders
Item 3.03.


EVERSPIN TECHNOLOGIES INC Exhibit
EX-3.1 2 d936625dex31.htm EX-3.1 EX-3.1 Exhibit 3.1 CERTIFICATE OF AMENDMENT OF AMENDED AND RESTATED CERTIFICATE OF INCORPORATION OF EVERSPIN TECHNOLOGIES,…
To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM)

Everspin Technologies, Inc. is a United States-based provider of magnetoresistive random-access memory (MRAM) solutions. The Company is engaged in designing, manufacturing and shipping discrete and embedded MRAM and spin-torque MRAM (ST-MRAM) into markets and applications. The Company’s products include 8-bit/16-bit Parallel Interface MRAM, Serial Peripheral Interface (SPI), Quad SPI and Double Data Rate (DDR) 3 dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) Compatible MRAM – Spin Torque Technology. The Company’s MR10Q010 Quad SPI MRAM is a memory solution for applications that store and retrieve data and programs. Its DDR3 DRAM Compatible MRAM – Spin Torque Technology is designed to comply with all DDR3 DRAM features, such as on-device termination (ODT) and internal ZQ calibration. Its family of both parallel asynchronous input/output (I/O) and serial peripheral interface (SPI) products in densities ranging from 256 kilobyte (Kb) to 16 megabyte (Mb) is available in die form.

An ad to help with our costs

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR