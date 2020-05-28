Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) Files An 8-K Material Modification to Rights of Security Holders

Item 3.03.



EVERSPIN TECHNOLOGIES INC Exhibit

EX-3.1 2 d936625dex31.htm EX-3.1 EX-3.1 Exhibit 3.1 CERTIFICATE OF AMENDMENT OF AMENDED AND RESTATED CERTIFICATE OF INCORPORATION OF EVERSPIN TECHNOLOGIES,…

About Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM)

Everspin Technologies, Inc. is a United States-based provider of magnetoresistive random-access memory (MRAM) solutions. The Company is engaged in designing, manufacturing and shipping discrete and embedded MRAM and spin-torque MRAM (ST-MRAM) into markets and applications. The Company’s products include 8-bit/16-bit Parallel Interface MRAM, Serial Peripheral Interface (SPI), Quad SPI and Double Data Rate (DDR) 3 dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) Compatible MRAM – Spin Torque Technology. The Company’s MR10Q010 Quad SPI MRAM is a memory solution for applications that store and retrieve data and programs. Its DDR3 DRAM Compatible MRAM – Spin Torque Technology is designed to comply with all DDR3 DRAM features, such as on-device termination (ODT) and internal ZQ calibration. Its family of both parallel asynchronous input/output (I/O) and serial peripheral interface (SPI) products in densities ranging from 256 kilobyte (Kb) to 16 megabyte (Mb) is available in die form.