Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) Files An 8-K Costs Associated with Exit or Disposal Activities

Item 2.05. Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

Approval of 2020 Executive Officer Bonus Plan

On February 18, 2020, the Compensation Committee (the “Committee”) of the Board of Directors of Everspin Technologies, Inc. approved the Everspin Technologies, Inc. 2020 Executive Bonus Goals against which executive officers’ target bonuses will be assessed for determining executive officers’ actual bonuses for 2020 performance. The bonus goals comprise seven different categories, two of which are financial goals and three of which are technology development goals. Actual 2020 bonus for each executive officer is expected to be determined based upon percentage achievement of the established bonus goals multiplied by the executive officer’s target bonus.