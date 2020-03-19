ETHAN ALLEN INTERIORS INC. (NYSE:ETH) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01 shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, and shall not be deemed to be “incorporated by reference” into any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as may be expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing.

Story continues below

About ETHAN ALLEN INTERIORS INC. (NYSE:ETH)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. is an interior design company. The Company is a manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings. The Company operates through two segments, which include wholesale and retail. The Company is an international home fashion brand doing business in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. It offers complimentary interior design service to its clients and sells a range of furniture products and decorative accents through ethanallen.com and a network of design centers in the United States and abroad. Its wholesale segment, principally involved in the development of the Ethan Allen brand, encompasses various aspects of design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of its range of home furnishings and accents. The Company’s retail segment sells home furnishings and accents to consumers through a network of Company-operated design centers. As of June 30, 2016, the Company owned and operated nine manufacturing facilities.