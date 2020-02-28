ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

On February 27, 2020, the Annual Meeting of Stockholder of ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) was held at Northampton Community College, Monroe Campus, Tannersville, Pennsylvania 18372 at 10:00 a.m., local time (the “Annual Meeting”). The matters listed below were submitted to a vote of the stockholders through the solicitation of proxies. The proposals are described in detail in the Company’s Proxy Statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on January 24, 2020 (the “Proxy Statement”).
The matters considered and voted on by the stockholders at the Annual Meeting and the votes of the stockholders were as follows:
Proposal 1 – Election of Two Directors
The stockholders elected the following directors who were nominated to serve for a term of three years.
Proposal 2 –Ratification of the Appointment of Independent Registered Public Accountants
The stockholders approved the ratification of S.R. Snodgrass, P.C. as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2020.
Proposal 3 – Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation
The stockholders approved, on a non-binding, advisory basis, the resolution regarding the executive compensation described in the Proxy Statement as follows:
About ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA)

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust (the Bank). The Bank is a community-oriented savings bank. The Bank provides financial services to individuals, families and businesses through its banking offices, located in Monroe, Northampton, Lehigh, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Chester, Delaware and Montgomery Counties, Pennsylvania. The Bank’s business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in residential first mortgage loans (including construction mortgage loans), commercial real estate loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and consumer loans (including indirect auto loans). The Bank’s deposit accounts consist of savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts (IRAs) and other qualified plan accounts.

