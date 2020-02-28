ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders
Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.
ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders
ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders
ESSA Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust (the Bank). The Bank is a community-oriented savings bank. The Bank provides financial services to individuals, families and businesses through its banking offices, located in Monroe, Northampton, Lehigh, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Chester, Delaware and Montgomery Counties, Pennsylvania. The Bank’s business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in residential first mortgage loans (including construction mortgage loans), commercial real estate loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and consumer loans (including indirect auto loans). The Bank’s deposit accounts consist of savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts (IRAs) and other qualified plan accounts.