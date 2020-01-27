SEC Filings Era Group Inc. (NYSE:ERA) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement By ME Staff 8-k -

Era Group Inc. (NYSE:ERA) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

About Era Group Inc. (NYSE:ERA)

Era Group Inc. is engaged in operating helicopters. The Company’s helicopters transport personnel to, from and between offshore oil and gas production platforms, drilling rigs and other installations. The Company also dry-leases helicopters to third-party helicopter operators and foreign affiliates. The primary users of the Company’s helicopter services are international, integrated and independent oil and gas exploration, development and production companies. In addition to serving the oil and gas industry, it provides air medical services; utility services, including support of firefighting, mining, power line and pipeline survey activities, and Alaska flightseeing tours, among other activities. It owns and operates a range of classes of helicopters, such as Heavy helicopters, Medium helicopters and Light helicopters. Heavy helicopters have twin engines and passenger capacity ranging from 16 to 19. Medium helicopters have twin engines and passenger capacity ranging from 11 to 12.