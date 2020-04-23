EQUITY BANCSHARES, INC. (NASDAQ:EQBK) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

Item 5.07Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

Story continues below

On April 22, 2020, Equity Bancshares, Inc. (the “Company”) held its Annual Meeting of Stockholders to consider and act upon the items listed below:

About EQUITY BANCSHARES, INC. (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Equity Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company’s principal activity is the ownership and management of its subsidiary, Equity Bank (the Bank). The Bank provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses and business owners, as well as individuals. As of November 10, 2016, the Company operated through 34 branches located in Kansas, Missouri and Arkansas. The Company’s operations involve the delivery of loan and deposit products to its customers. The Company offers commercial banking products and other services, including lending activities, deposit products, and other products and services. It offers a suite of online banking solutions, including access to account balances, online transfers, online bill payment, and electronic delivery of customer statements and mobile banking solutions. In addition, the Company offers commercial treasury management services, wire transfer, automated clearing house (ACH) services and cash management deposit products.