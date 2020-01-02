EP ENERGY CORPORATION (NYSE:EPE) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure
Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.
As previously disclosed, on October 3, 2019, EP Energy Corporation (together with EP Energy LLC, the “Company”), and certain of its direct and indirect subsidiaries (collectively with the Company, the “Debtors”) filed voluntary petitions (the “Chapter 11 Cases”) in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas (the “Bankruptcy Court”) seeking relief under chapter 11 of title 11 of the United States Code. The Chapter 11 Cases are being jointly administered under the caption “In re: EP Energy Corporation, et al., Case No. 19-35654.”
On December 30, 2019, the Debtors filed with the Bankruptcy Court their monthly operating report for the month ending November 30, 2019 (the “Monthly Operating Report”). The Monthly Operating Report is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1, and is incorporated herein by reference. This Current Report on Form 8-K (including the exhibit hereto) will not be deemed an admission as to the materiality of any information required to be disclosed solely by Regulation FD. The Monthly Operating Report and other filings with the Bankruptcy Court related to the Chapter 11 Cases are available at the website administered by the claims agent, Prime Clerk, at https://cases.primeclerk.com/EPEnergy. Documents and other information available on such website are not part of this Current Report on Form 8-K and shall not be deemed incorporated by reference in this Current Report on Form 8-K.
In accordance with General Instruction B.2 of Form 8-K, the information being furnished under this Item 7.01 to this Current Report on Form 8-K, including Exhibit 99.1, shall not be deemed to be “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference into any registration statement or other document filed by the Company under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), or the Exchange Act, except as expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.
Cautionary Statement Regarding the Monthly Operating Report
The Company cautions investors and potential investors not to place undue reliance upon the information contained in the Monthly Operating Report, which was not prepared for the purpose of providing the basis for an investment decision relating to any of the securities of the Company. The Monthly Operating Report is limited in scope, covers a limited time period and has been prepared solely for the purpose of complying with the monthly reporting requirements of the Bankruptcy Court. The Monthly Operating Report was not audited or reviewed by independent accountants, was not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, is in a format prescribed by applicable bankruptcy laws or rules, and is subject to future adjustment and reconciliation. There can be no assurance that, from the perspective of an investor or potential investor in the Company’s securities, the Monthly Operating Report is complete. Results set forth in the Monthly Operating Report should not be viewed as indicative of future results.
This Current Report on Form 8-K includes certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations, including the following: risks and uncertainties relating to the Chapter 11 Cases, including but not limited to, the Company’s ability to obtain Bankruptcy Court approval with respect to motions in the Chapter 11 Cases, the effects of the Chapter 11 Cases on the Company and on the interests of various constituents, Bankruptcy Court rulings in the Chapter 11 Cases and the outcome of the Chapter
11 Cases in general, the length of time the Company will operate under the Chapter 11 Cases, risks associated with third-party motions in the Chapter 11 Cases, the potential adverse effects of the Chapter 11 Cases on the Company’s liquidity or results of operations; the ability of the Company to comply with the terms of that certain Plan Support Agreement, dated as of October 18, 2019 (as may be amended from time to time, the “PSA”), that certain Backstop Commitment Agreement, dated as of October 18, 2019 (as may be amended from time to time), and/or that certain Senior Secured Superpriority Debtor-in-Possession Credit Agreement, dated as of November 25, 2019 (as may be amended from time to time); the ability of the Company to obtain requisite support for the chapter 11 plan contemplated under the PSA (the “Plan”) from various stakeholders; the ability of the Company to confirm and consummate the Plan in accordance with the terms of the PSA; the uncertainty as to when or whether the effective date of the Plan will occur; the effects of disruption from the Chapter 11 Cases making it more difficult to maintain business and operational relationships, to retain key executives and to maintain various licenses and approvals necessary for the Company to conduct its business; the consequences of the acceleration of the Company’s debt obligations; risks related to the trading of the Company’s securities on the OTC Pink Market; as well as other risk factors set forth in the Company’s Disclosure Statement for Amended Joint Chapter 11 Plan of Reorganization of EP Energy Corporation and its Affiliated Debtors included as Exhibit 99.2 to the Company’s Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on December 16, 2019, as may be amended from time to time; as well as the risk factors described in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, as updated in the Company’s subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. While the Company makes these statements in good faith, neither the Company nor its management can guarantee that anticipated future results will be achieved. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements made herein or any other forward-looking statements made by the Company, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on the Company’s behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements. All such statements speak only as of the date made, and, except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d) Exhibits.
EP Energy Corporation (EP Energy) is an independent exploration and production company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition and development of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The Company operates through a diverse base of producing assets and are focused on creating value through the development of its drilling inventory located in four areas: the Eagle Ford Shale (South Texas), the Wolfcamp Shale (Permian Basin in West Texas), the Altamont Field in the Uinta Basin (Northeastern Utah) and the Haynesville Shale (North Louisiana). In its operating areas, it has identified approximately 5,710 drilling locations (including over 860 drilling locations to which it has attributed proved undeveloped reserves). The Company has proved reserves of approximately 546.0 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) and it has an average net daily production of over 109,680 barrel of oil equivalent per day (Boe/d).
