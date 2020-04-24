EP ENERGY CORPORATION (NYSE:EPE) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01

This Current Report on Form 8-K includes certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations, including the following: risks and uncertainties relating to the Chapter 11 Cases, including but not limited to, the Company’s ability to obtain Bankruptcy Court approval with respect to motions in the Chapter 11 Cases, the effects of the Chapter 11 Cases on the Company and on the interests of various constituents, Bankruptcy Court rulings in the Chapter 11 Cases and the outcome of the Chapter 11 Cases in general, the length of time the Company will operate under the Chapter 11 Cases, risks associated with third party motions in the Chapter 11 Cases, the potential adverse effects of the Chapter 11 Cases on the Company’s liquidity or results of operations; the ability of the Company to comply with the terms of that certain Senior Secured Superpriority Debtor-In-Possession Credit Agreement, dated as of November 25, 2019, by and among EP Energy LLC, JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. and the lenders under EP Energy LLC’s prepetition reserve based credit facility party thereto as lenders (as may be amended from time to time); the ability of the Company to successfully negotiate a plan of reorganization; the ability of the Company to obtain requisite support for a plan of reorganization from various stakeholders; the ability of the Company to confirm and consummate such plan of reorganization; the uncertainty as to when or whether the effective date of such plan of reorganization will occur; risks related to the expected deregistration of the Common Stock, and the suspension of our Securities and Exchange Commission reporting obligations; the effects of disruption from the Chapter 11 Cases making it more difficult to maintain business and operational relationships, to retain key executives and to maintain various licenses and approvals necessary for the Company to conduct its business; the consequences of the acceleration of the Company’s debt obligations; risks related to the trading of the Company’s securities on the OTC Pink Sheets Market; as well as the risk factors set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, as updated in the Company’s subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. While the Company makes these statements in good faith, neither the Company nor its management can guarantee that anticipated future results will be achieved. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements made herein or any other forward-looking statements made by the Company, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on the Company’s behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements. All such statements speak only as of the date made, and, except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



EP Energy Corporation (EP Energy) is an independent exploration and production company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition and development of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The Company operates through a diverse base of producing assets and are focused on creating value through the development of its drilling inventory located in four areas: the Eagle Ford Shale (South Texas), the Wolfcamp Shale (Permian Basin in West Texas), the Altamont Field in the Uinta Basin (Northeastern Utah) and the Haynesville Shale (North Louisiana). In its operating areas, it has identified approximately 5,710 drilling locations (including over 860 drilling locations to which it has attributed proved undeveloped reserves). The Company has proved reserves of approximately 546.0 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) and it has an average net daily production of over 109,680 barrel of oil equivalent per day (Boe/d).