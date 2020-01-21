Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01.

On January 17, 2020, Enzo Biochem, Inc., (“Enzo”) issued an investor presentation, which is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated by reference herein.

(d) Exhibits.

99.1 Investor Presentation to Shareholders of Enzo Biochem, Inc., dated January 17, 2020.



ENZO BIOCHEM INC Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 c94914_ex99-1.htm Exhibit 99.1 Investor Presentation January 2020 Disclaimer The views expressed in this presentation (this ” Presentation “) represent the opinion of Enzo Biochem,…

To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ)

Enzo Biochem, Inc. is a bioscience company focusing on delivering and applying technology capabilities to produce products and services. The Company’s segments include Enzo Clinical Labs, Enzo Life Sciences and Enzo Therapeutics. Enzo Clinical Labs is a clinical reference laboratory providing a range of clinical services to physicians, medical centers, other clinical labs and pharmaceutical companies. It offers a menu of molecular and other clinical laboratory tests or procedures. Enzo Life Sciences manufactures, develops and markets products and tools to clinical research, drug development and bioscience research customers. Enzo Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical venture that develops multiple approaches in the areas of gastrointestinal, infectious, ophthalmic and metabolic diseases. Its products in the development pipeline include a range of assays for detection of various women’s health infectious agents, as well as for use in the identification of pathogens for other markets.