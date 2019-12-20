Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On December 20, 2019, Ennis, Inc. issued a press release announcing its financial results for the three and nine months ended November 30, 2019. A copy of the press release is furnished with this Current Report on Form 8-K as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated by reference herein.

Item 8.01. Other Information

On December 19, 2019, the Board of Directors of Ennis declared a quarterly cash dividend of 22.5 cents a share on its common stock. The dividend is payable on February 7, 2020 to shareholders of record on January 10, 2020.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits

(d) Exhibits.

ENNIS, INC. Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 ebf-ex991_6.htm EX-99.1 ebf-ex991_6.htm Exhibit 99.1 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE ENNIS,…

About Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

Ennis, Inc. and its subsidiaries are engaged in the production and sale of business forms, other business products and apparel to customers primarily located in the United States. The Company operates through two business segments: Print and Apparel. The Print Segment is engaged in printing, manufacturing and selling a range of business forms and other business products to distributors located throughout the United States primarily through independent dealers. The Print Segment sells products, including snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls and pressure sensitive products in short, medium and long runs. The Apparel Segment is engaged in manufacturing and selling activewear, including t-shirts, fleece goods and other wearables. The Apparel Segment operates under the name of Alstyle Apparel (Alstyle). Alstyle’s branded product lines are sold mainly under the AAA, Alstyle Apparel and Activewear, and Murina brands.