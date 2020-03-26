ENGlobal Corporation (NASDAQ:ENG) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

On March 26, 2020, ENGlobal Corporation issued a press release reporting fourth quarter and fiscal year 2019 results

ENGlobal Corporation is engaged in providing engineering and professional services to the energy industry. The Company operates through two segments: Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM), and Automation. The EPCM segment provides services relating to the development, management and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project services to the energy industry throughout the United States. The EPCM segment includes the government services group, which provides engineering, design, installation and operation and maintenance of various government, public sector and international facilities. The Automation segment provides services related to the design, fabrication and implementation of process distributed control and analyzer systems, advanced automation, information technology and electrical projects to the upstream and downstream sectors throughout the United States, as well as a specific project in Central Asia.