ENERGY FUELS INC. (TSE:EFR) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

W. Paul Goranson will be leaving his position as Chief Operating Officer of Energy Fuels Inc. (the “Corporation“), effective as of August 31, 2020, to pursue other opportunities.

Mr. Matt Tarnowski will be leaving his position as Chief Accounting Officer of the Corporation, effective as of October 31, 2020, to pursue other opportunities.

On August 20, 2020, the Corporation announced that it is making a number of changes to its management team, effective September 1, 2020, including: the appointment of Mr. Scott Bakken, the current Senior Director, Regulatory Affairs, as Vice President of Regulatory Affairs; the appointment of Mr. Bernard Bonifas, the current Director, Wyoming Operations, as Director of ISR Operations; the hiring of Ms. Sarai Luksch, CPA as the Corporation’s Controller; the appointment of Ms. Dee Ann Nazarenus, the current Director, Human Resources & Administration, as Vice President of Human Resources & Administration; and the appointment of Mr. Logan Shumway, the current Manager of the Corporation’s White Mesa Mill, as Director of Conventional Operations.

Energy Fuels Inc. (Energy Fuels) is engaged in conventional and in situ (ISR) uranium extraction and recovery, along with the exploration, permitting and evaluation of uranium properties in the United States. The Company operates through two segments: ISR Uranium and Conventional Uranium. It conducts its ISR activities through its Nichols Ranch Project, located in northeast Wyoming. It conducts its conventional uranium extraction and recovery activities through its White Mesa Mill. It owns the Nichols Ranch Uranium Recovery Facility in Wyoming (the Nichols Ranch Project), which is a uranium recovery facility operating in the United States. In addition, the Company owns the White Mesa Mill in Utah, which is a conventional uranium recovery facility operating in the United States. It also owns uranium and uranium/vanadium properties and projects in various stages of exploration, permitting, and evaluation, as well as fully-permitted uranium and uranium/vanadium projects on standby.