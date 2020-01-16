SEC Filings ENERGY FOCUS, INC. (NASDAQ:EFOI) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders By ME Staff 8-k -

ENERGY FOCUS, INC. (NASDAQ:EFOI) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

On January 15, 2020, Energy Focus, Inc. (the “Company”) reconvened its 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”) with respect to Proposal 3, the proposal to increase the number of authorized shares of Common Stock and Preferred Stock and to increase the number of shares of Series A Preferred Stock. On the record date for the Annual Meeting, there were 12,370,030 shares of Company common stock issued, outstanding and entitled to vote. A total of 7,414,099 shares of Company common stock, representing 59.94% of the shares of common stock outstanding, were represented at the reconvened Annual Meeting.

Set forth below are the shareholder votes on Proposal 3 at the Annual Meeting, as certified by the inspector of elections for the Annual Meeting. Proposal 3 is described in further detail in the Company’s revised Definitive Proxy Statement (DEFR14A) filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 8, 2019.

Proposal 3: Vote to increase the number of authorized shares of Common Stock and Preferred Stock, and to increase the number of shares of Series A Preferred Stock:

For Against Abstain Broker Non-Votes

>>>>>>>>>6,357,512 963,219 93,368 0