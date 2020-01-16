ENERGY FOCUS, INC. (NASDAQ:EFOI) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders
Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.
Energy Focus, Inc. along with its subsidiaries is engaged in the design, development, manufacturing, marketing, installation and sale of lighting systems. The Company is engaged in developing and selling of light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products for military maritime market, and general commercial and industrial markets. It produces, sources and/or markets a range of lighting technologies to serve its primary end markets. It offers military maritime products, such as Military Intellitube, military globe lights and military berth light to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies. It offers commercial products, such as direct-wire tubular LED (TLED) replacements for linear fluorescent lamps, LED dock lights, low-bay and high-bay lighting for high-intensity discharge applications and LED retrofit kits to serve general commercial and industrial markets.