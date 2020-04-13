EMPIRE POST MEDIA, INC. (OTCMKTS:EMPM) Files An 8-K Other Events

ITEM 8.01 Other Events.

On April 2, 2020 the Company has filed a civil lawsuit in Nevada District Court against Defendants Saean, Inc. and Jung Yong Lee (aka John Lee) regarding their actions related to the breach of a Convertible Note Purchase Agreement. The Company has retained attorney Byron E. Thomas, Esq. of Las Vegas, Nevada and will pursue this matter (including the defense of any counter actions) in the best interest of all shareholders.

SECTION 9 – FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND EXHIBITS

ITEM 9.01 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND EXHIBITS

(a) Financial Statements of Business Acquired.

Not Applicable

(b) Pro forma Financial Information.

Not applicable.

(c) Shell Company Transaction.

Not applicable.

(d) Exhibits.

8.01 – Other Events – Litigation between Empire Post Media, Inc. versus Saean, Inc., et al (Case No. A-20-813165-C – Eighth judicial Court, Clark County, Nevada).



About EMPIRE POST MEDIA, INC. (OTCMKTS:EMPM)

Empire Post Media, Inc. is a development-stage company. The Company is an entertainment company engaged in pursuing opportunities in creating, developing and producing television programming for the global market; providing post-production services to film and television producers on a deferred, collateralized basis to facilitate completion and delivery of movies and television shows that have finished production with third-party financing, and utilizing its three dimensional (3D) expertise to assist producers in the production and post-production of 3D motion pictures and television programs, including conversion to 3D of content originally produced in two dimensional (2D).