EMERGE ENERGY SERVICES LP (NYSE:EMES) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02. Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

Story continues below

As previously disclosed on July 15, 2019, Emerge Energy Services LP (the “Partnership”), along with its former general partner, Emerge Energy Services GP, LLC and certain of the Partnership’s subsidiaries, filed voluntary petitions for relief under chapter 11 of title 11 (“Chapter 11”) of the United States Code (the “Bankruptcy Code”) in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware (the “Bankruptcy Court”). On December 10, 2019, the Partnership filed with the Bankruptcy Court the proposed Second Amended Joint Plan of Reorganization for Emerge Energy Services LP and Its Affiliate Debtors under Chapter 11 of the Bankruptcy Code, dated December 10, 2019, as described below (as amended, modified or supplemented from time to time, the “Plan”). Capitalized terms used but not defined herein shall have the meanings ascribed to them in the Plan.

On December 18, 2019, the Bankruptcy Court entered an order, Docket No. 682, confirming and approving the Plan. On December 20, 2019 (the “Effective Date”), the conditions to effectiveness of the Plan were satisfied or waived and the Partnership emerged from Chapter 11. A summary of the Plan is included in the Current Report on Form 8-K filed by the Partnership on December 30, 2019.

Departure and Appointment of Directors

to the Plan, as of the Effective Date, the following directors ceased to serve on the board of directors of the general partner of the Partnership: Ted W. Beneski, Rick Shearer, Warren B. Bonham, Kevin Clark, Mark Gottfredson, Peter Jones, Francis J. Kelly, III, Eliot E. Kerlin Jr. and Victor L. Vescovo.

to the Plan, Mr. William Transier and Mr. Eugene Davis will continue to serve on the board of directors of the general partner of the Partnership, and Mr. Dom Dimitrievich, Mr. Brett Pertuz and Mr. Jeffrey Fitts were added to the board of directors as of the Effective Date.

There are no arrangements or understandings between Messrs. Dimitrievich, Fitts and Pertuz and any other persons to which he was appointed as a director. There are no relationships between Messrs. Dimitrievich, Fitts and Pertuz and the Partnership or its general partner that would require disclosure to Item 404(a) of Regulation S-K. Messrs. Dimitrievich, Fitts and Pertuz shall not be compensated for their services on the board.