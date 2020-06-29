eMagin Corporation (NYSEMKT:EMAN) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

Item 5.07. Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

On June 25, 2020, eMagin Corporation (the “Company”) held its Annual Virtual Meeting of Stockholders. As of May 6, 2020, the record date for the meeting, the Company had outstanding and entitled to vote 53,818,852 shares of common stock and 5,659 shares of its outstanding Series B Convertible Preferred Stock, where each such share of Series B Convertible Preferred Stock was entitled to voting rights equal to the number of shares of common stock issuable upon conversion of the Series B Convertible Preferred Stock, which was a total of 7,545,333 shares of common stock. All matters submitted to a vote of the Company’s stockholders at the annual meeting were approved and all director nominees were elected.

The certified results of each of the matters voted upon at the annual meeting, which are more fully described in the Company’s definitive proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 29, 2020 (the “Proxy Statement”), are as follows:

(3) Approval, on an advisory basis of the compensation of the Company’s named executive officers as disclosed in the Proxy Statement.

About eMagin Corporation (NYSEMKT:EMAN)

eMagin Corporation is engaged in the manufacture of microdisplays using organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology. The Company designs, develops, manufactures and markets OLED on silicon microdisplays, virtual imaging products that utilizes OLED microdisplays and related products. The Company also performs research in the OLED field. The Company’s virtual imaging products integrate OLED technology with silicon chips to produce microdisplays smaller than one-inch diagonally, which when viewed through a magnifier, create virtual images that appear comparable in size to that of a computer monitor or a large-screen television. The Company offers its products to OEMs and other buyers as both separate components, integrated bundles coupled with its own optics, or full systems. The Company also offers engineering support. Its products include SVGA+ OLED Microdisplay Series, Digital SVGA OLED-XL, SXGA096 OLED-XL/XLS, SXGA OLED-XL, WUXGA OLED-XL, VGA OLED-XL and Integrated Modules.