eMagin Corporation (NYSEMKT:EMAN) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

Story continues below

﻿

On July 21, 2020, eMagin Corporation (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing, its preliminary revenue for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020. A copy of the press release is furnished herewith as Exhibit 99.1.

﻿

The information under this Item 2.02 and in Exhibit 99.1 is being furnished and is not being filed for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is not to be incorporated by reference into any filing of the registrant under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, whether made before or after the date hereof, regardless of any general incorporation language in any such filing, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing.

﻿

Item 9.01.Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

﻿

2

EMAGIN CORP Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 eman-20200721xex99_1.htm EX-99.1 Press Release – Q2 Pre-release Exhibit 99.1 eMagin Comments on Preliminary Second Quarter 2020 Revenues ﻿ HOPEWELL JUNCTION,…

To view the full exhibit click here

About eMagin Corporation (NYSEMKT:EMAN)

eMagin Corporation is engaged in the manufacture of microdisplays using organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology. The Company designs, develops, manufactures and markets OLED on silicon microdisplays, virtual imaging products that utilizes OLED microdisplays and related products. The Company also performs research in the OLED field. The Company’s virtual imaging products integrate OLED technology with silicon chips to produce microdisplays smaller than one-inch diagonally, which when viewed through a magnifier, create virtual images that appear comparable in size to that of a computer monitor or a large-screen television. The Company offers its products to OEMs and other buyers as both separate components, integrated bundles coupled with its own optics, or full systems. The Company also offers engineering support. Its products include SVGA+ OLED Microdisplay Series, Digital SVGA OLED-XL, SXGA096 OLED-XL/XLS, SXGA OLED-XL, WUXGA OLED-XL, VGA OLED-XL and Integrated Modules.