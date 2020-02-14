eMagin Corporation (NYSEMKT:EMAN) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01. Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.

On February 13, 2020, eMagin Corporation (the “Company”) entered into an amendment (the “Amendment”) to the At The Market Offering Agreement (the “Agreement”), dated November 22, 2019, between the Company and H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC (“Wainwright”). The Amendment modifies the Agreement to amend the aggregate offering price of the shares of the Company’s common stock, par value $0.001 per share (“Common Stock”), that the Company may offer and sell through Wainwright from time to time under the Company’s at-the-market equity program (the “ATM Program”) to an amount equal to the lesser of such number of shares of the Common Stock that (a) equals the number or dollar amount of shares of Common Stock registered on the registration statement to which an offering under the ATM Program is being made, (b) equals the Company’s authorized but unissued shares of Common Stock (less the number of shares of Common Stock issuable upon exercise, conversion or exchange of any outstanding securities of the Company or otherwise reserved from the Company’s authorized capital stock), (c) equals the number or dollar amount of shares of common stock authorized by our board of directors, or (d) would cause the Company or an offering under the ATM Program to not satisfy the eligibility and transaction requirements for use of Form S-3, including, if applicable, general instruction I.B.6 of Form S-3.

This report incorporates by reference the Amendment into the shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-218838) previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on June 20, 2017, in the form in which it became effective on July 11, 2017. This report shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of shares of Common Stock in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state.

The foregoing description of the Amendment does not purport to be complete and is subject to, and qualified in its entirety by, the full text of the Amendment, which is filed herewith as Exhibit 10.1 to this report and is incorporated by reference herein.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

EMAGIN CORP Exhibit

EX-10.1 2 eman-20200213xex10_1.htm EX-10.1 Exhibit – 10.1 – ATM amendment Exhibit 10.1 February 13,…

About eMagin Corporation (NYSEMKT:EMAN)

eMagin Corporation is engaged in the manufacture of microdisplays using organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology. The Company designs, develops, manufactures and markets OLED on silicon microdisplays, virtual imaging products that utilizes OLED microdisplays and related products. The Company also performs research in the OLED field. The Company’s virtual imaging products integrate OLED technology with silicon chips to produce microdisplays smaller than one-inch diagonally, which when viewed through a magnifier, create virtual images that appear comparable in size to that of a computer monitor or a large-screen television. The Company offers its products to OEMs and other buyers as both separate components, integrated bundles coupled with its own optics, or full systems. The Company also offers engineering support. Its products include SVGA+ OLED Microdisplay Series, Digital SVGA OLED-XL, SXGA096 OLED-XL/XLS, SXGA OLED-XL, WUXGA OLED-XL, VGA OLED-XL and Integrated Modules.