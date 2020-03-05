Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Files An 8-K Other Events

By
ME Staff 8-k
-

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Files An 8-K Other Events
Item 8.01 Other Events.

On March 4, 2020, Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (the "Company") issued a press release announcing that its Board of Trustees declared a dividend for the first quarter of 2020 of $0.28 per share. The dividend will be paid on April 27, 2020 to common shareholders of record as of March 31, 2020.
Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d) Exhibits. The following exhibit is being furnished herewith this Current Report on Form 8-K.
99.1 Press Release dated March 4, 2020.
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Exhibit
EX-99.1 2 exhibit-q12020dividend.htm EX-99.1 DocumentExhibit 99.1ELLINGTON RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE REIT ANNOUNCES DIVIDEND FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2020OLD GREENWICH,…
To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN)

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is a real estate investment trust. The Company conducts its business through its subsidiaries, EARN OP GP LLC and Ellington Residential Mortgage LP (the Operating Partnership). It specializes in acquiring, investing in and managing residential mortgage- and real estate-related assets. It constructs and managing a portfolio consisting of residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States Government agency or the United States Government-sponsored entity (Agency RMBS) and, to a lesser extent, RMBS backed by prime jumbo, Alternative A-paper manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans (non-Agency RMBS). Its Agency RMBS include residential mortgage pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) and to-be-announced mortgage pass-through certificates (TBAs). Its non-agency RMBS include investment grade and non-investment grade classes.

An ad to help with our costs

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR