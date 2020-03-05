SEC Filings Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Files An 8-K Other Events By ME Staff 8-k -

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Events.

On March 4, 2020, Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (the "Company") issued a press release announcing that its Board of Trustees declared a dividend for the first quarter of 2020 of $0.28 per share. The dividend will be paid on April 27, 2020 to common shareholders of record as of March 31, 2020.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits. The following exhibit is being furnished herewith this Current Report on Form 8-K.

99.1 Press Release dated March 4, 2020.