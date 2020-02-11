ELITE PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (OTCMKTS:ELTP) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02.

On February 10, 2020, Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Elite” or the “Company”) filed its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 and, thereafter, issued a press release announcing its financial results for that quarter. A copy of the press release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 hereto and is incorporated herein by reference.

As noted in the press release, the Company will host a conference call at 11:00 AM Eastern Standard Time (EST) on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, to provide a general business update. Elite will respond to various stockholder questions submitted prior to the call.

Conference Call Information

(d) Exhibits.

Exhibit No. Description 99.1 Press Release dated February 10, 2020



ELITE PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (OTCMKTS:ELTP)

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is principally engaged in the development and manufacture of oral, controlled-release products. The Company develops and manufactures generic products, products using controlled-release drug technology, products utilizing abuse deterrent technologies, and it develops and markets generic controlled-release and abuse deterrent pharmaceutical products. Its segments include Abbreviated New Drug Applications (ANDA’s) for generic products and New Drug Applications (NDA’s) for branded products. The Company owns approximately six different approved ANDA’s. The Company’s product, SequestOx, is an immediate-release Oxycodone Hydrochloride containing sequestered Naltrexone, which incorporates five milligram, 10 milligram, 15 milligram, 20 milligram and 30 milligram doses of oxycodone into capsules. SequestOx is used for the management of moderate to severe pain where the use of an opioid analgesic is appropriate.