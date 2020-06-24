ELITE PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (OTCMKTS:ELTP) Files An 8-K Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year

Item 5.03 Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year.

Following approval of Proposal No. 1 below, the Company filed an amendment to its Articles of Incorporation with the Secretary of State of the State of Nevada re-adopting the prior amendment increasing the number of shares of common stock that it is authorized to issue from 995,000,000 shares to 1,445,000,000 shares. The par value of the common stock remains $0.001 per share.

A copy of the foregoing Amendment to the Company’s Articles of Incorporation is filed herewith.

Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

The Company held a Special Meeting of Shareholders on June 23, 2020. The requisite quorum for the meeting of 50.0% was present. At the meeting, Shareholders voted as follows:

Proposal No. 1: To again vote on the amendment of our Articles of Incorporation to increase the number of shares of common stock the Company is authorized to issue from 995,000,000 shares to 1,445,000,000 shares and to file a new amendment to our Articles of Incorporation reflecting such approval.

ELITE PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (OTCMKTS:ELTP)

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is principally engaged in the development and manufacture of oral, controlled-release products. The Company develops and manufactures generic products, products using controlled-release drug technology, products utilizing abuse deterrent technologies, and it develops and markets generic controlled-release and abuse deterrent pharmaceutical products. Its segments include Abbreviated New Drug Applications (ANDA’s) for generic products and New Drug Applications (NDA’s) for branded products. The Company owns approximately six different approved ANDA’s. The Company’s product, SequestOx, is an immediate-release Oxycodone Hydrochloride containing sequestered Naltrexone, which incorporates five milligram, 10 milligram, 15 milligram, 20 milligram and 30 milligram doses of oxycodone into capsules. SequestOx is used for the management of moderate to severe pain where the use of an opioid analgesic is appropriate.