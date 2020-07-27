ELECTRO-SENSORS, INC. (NASDAQ:ELSE) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

Item 5.07.

Electro-Sensors, Inc. (the “Company”) held its Annual Meeting of Shareholders on July 22, 2020 (the “2020 Annual Meeting”). Set forth below is a brief description of each matter voted upon at the 2020 Annual Meeting and the voting results with respect to each matter.

1. A proposal to set the number of directors at five.

2,132,286 58,848 5,672 881,568

to the foregoing votes, each of the proposals presented at the 2020 Annual Meeting were approved by shareholders. Accordingly, the number of directors was set at five; Messrs. Gabbard, Klenk, Marino, Peterson, and Zipoy were elected to serve as directors until the next annual meeting of shareholders; and the appointment of Boulay PLLP as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020 was ratified.



About ELECTRO-SENSORS, INC. (NASDAQ:ELSE)

Story continues below

Electro-Sensors, Inc. is engaged in manufacturing and selling industrial production monitoring and process control systems. The Company manufactures and sells monitoring systems that measure actual machine production and operation rates, as well as systems that regulate the speed of related machines in production processes. The Company’s segments include Production Monitoring and Investments. The Production Monitoring division manufactures and markets production monitoring equipment, in particular speed monitoring and motor control systems for industrial machinery. The Company markets its products to various industries located throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Europe and Asia. The speed monitoring systems compare revolutions per minute or speed against acceptable rates as determined by a customer. The speed monitoring systems also include a line of products that measure production counts or rates, such as parts, gallons, or board feet.