EIGER BIOPHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (NASDAQ:EIGR) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition
Item 2.02.

On August 6, 2020, Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. reported its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. A copy of the press release titled “Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Business Update,” is furnished to Item 2.02 as Exhibit 99.1 hereto and is incorporated herein by reference.

The information in this item 2.02 and in the press release attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K shall not be deemed to be “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or otherwise subject to the liabilities of Section 11 and 12(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. The information in this item 2.02 and in the press release attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K shall not be incorporated by reference into any filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission made by Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., whether made before or after the date hereof, regardless of any general incorporation language in such filing.

(d) Exhibits.

99.1    Press release, dated August 6, 2020, titled “Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Business Update.”

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. Exhibit
About EIGER BIOPHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (NASDAQ:EIGR)

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly Celladon Corporation, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of orphan diseases. Its pipeline includes Sarasar (lonafarnib) for hepatitis delta virus (HDV), exendin (9-39) for severe hypoglycemia, and Bestatin (ubenimex) for pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and lymphedema. Lonafarnib is an orally active inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that inhibits the prenylation step of HDV replication inside liver cells and blocks the ability of the virus to multiply. It is conducting over three Phase II clinical trials, which include LOnafarnib With and without Ritonavir (LOWR) HDV-2 (Ankara, Turkey), LOWR HDV-3 (NIH) and LOWR HDV-4 (Hannover, Germany). Exendin is in Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of hypoglycemia associated with bariatric surgery. Ubenimex is in Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of PAH and lymphedema.

