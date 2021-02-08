ECA MARCELLUS TRUST I (NYSE:ECT) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

ITEM 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

Attached as Exhibit 99.1 is a press release issued on behalf of the Registrant. The information furnished is not deemed "filed" for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, is not subject to the liabilities of that section and is not deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

ITEM 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

99.1 Press Release dated February 8, 2021.



ECA Marcellus Trust I Exhibit

About ECA MARCELLUS TRUST I (NYSE:ECT)

ECA Marcellus Trust I (the Trust) is a statutory trust. The Trust is formed by Energy Corporation of America (ECA) to own royalty interests in natural gas properties owned and operated by ECA in the Marcellus Shale formation in Greene County, Pennsylvania. The Trust does not conduct any operations or activities. The Trust’s purpose is, in general, to hold the Royalty Interests to distribute to the Trust unitholders cash and to perform certain administrative functions in respect of the Royalty Interests and the Trust units. The Trust owns royalty interests in over 10 Producing Wells (the Producing Wells), and royalty interests in over 50 horizontal natural gas development wells to be drilled to the Marcellus Shale formation (the PUD Wells) within the area of mutual interest (AMI), in which ECA holds approximately 9,300 acres, of which it owned all of the working interests, in Greene County, Pennsylvania. It owns Royalty Interests in over 40 development wells that are in production.