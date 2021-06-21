Earth Science Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ETST) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Principal Officers

Wendell Hecker has resigned from his position as CFO of Earth Science Tech, Inc. effective June 15, 2021.



About Earth Science Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ETST)

Earth Science Tech, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The Company is focused on nutraceuticals and bioceuticals for use in various industries, such as health, wellness, nutritional supplements, cosmetic and alternative medicine to manage illnesses and the quality of life for consumers around the world. The Company sells its products through its retail store located in Coral Gables, Florida, and through the Internet. The Company is focused on delivering nutritional and dietary supplements that help with treating symptoms, such as chronic pain, joint pain, inflammation, seizures, high blood pressure, memory loss, depression, weight management, nausea and aging. This may include products, such as vitamins, minerals, herbs, botanicals, personal care products, homeopathies, functional foods and other products. These products will be in various formulations and delivery forms, including capsules, tablets, soft gels, chewables, liquids, creams, sprays, powders and whole herbs.