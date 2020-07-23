EAGLE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. (OTCMKTS:EFSI) Files An 8-K Other Events

Eagle Financial Services, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company conducts its operations through its subsidiary, Bank of Clarke County (the Bank). The Bank offers a range of retail and commercial banking services, including demand, savings and time deposits and consumer, mortgage and commercial loans. The Bank has approximately 12 full-service branches and one drive-in only facility. The Bank has over 13 automated teller machine (ATM) locations in its trade area, and issues both ATM cards and Debit cards to deposit customers. The Bank offers telephone banking, Internet banking and mobile banking to its customers. Internet banking also offers online bill payment to consumer and commercial customers. The Bank offers other commercial deposit account services, such as automated clearing house (ACH) origination and remote deposit capture. Eagle Investment Group (EIG), a division of the Bank, offers both a trust department and investment services.