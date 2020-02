EAGLE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. (OTCMKTS:EFSI) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

On February 19, 2020, the Board of Directors of Eagle Financial Services, Inc. (the “Company”) appointed Deborah Addo as a new director of the Company and its subsidiary bank, Bank of Clarke County (the “Bank”), effective February 19, 2020.

Ms. Addo, age 59, is the President of Inova Loudoun Hospital (ILH). ILH is Northern Virginia’s leading nonprofit healthcare provider, employing more than 18,000 team members and serving more than 2 million individuals annually through an integrated network of hospitals, primary and specialty care practices, emergency and urgent care centers, outpatient services and destination institutes such as the Inova Heart and Vascular Institute, Inova Schar Cancer Institute and Inova Neuroscience and Spine Institute. Ms. Addo was named President of ILH after serving as CEO of Inova Mount Vernon Hospital for nearly three years. Before joining Inova in June 2014, Ms. Addo served as the chief operating officer and senior vice president of Meritus Health in Hagerstown, the largest healthcare provider in Western Maryland.

Ms. Addo has not yet been named to any committees of the Board of Directors. As of the effective date of her appointment, Ms. Addo will be entitled to the same compensation as the other directors, including board meeting and committee fees for each meeting attended and annual stock grants, as described in the Company’s Proxy Statement filed in connection with the 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.