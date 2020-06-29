SEC Filings Dyadic International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYAI) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 1.01. Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.

On June 24, 2020, Dyadic International, Inc. (“Dyadic” or the “Company”) entered into an Amended and Restated Non-Exclusive Sub-License Agreement (the “Amended Sub-License Agreement”) with Alphazyme, LLC (“Alphazyme”) to amend and restate the prior agreement dated May 5, 2019.

Under the terms of the Amended Sub-License Agreement, the Company has granted to Alphazyme, subject to the terms of the license agreement entered into between the Company and Danisco US, Inc. on December 31, 2015, a non-exclusive sub-license to certain patent rights and know-how related to Dyadic\’s proprietary C1 gene expression platform for the purpose of commercializing certain pharmaceutical products that are used as reagents to catalyze a chemical reaction to detect, measure, or be used as a process intermediate to produce a nucleic acid as a therapeutic or diagnostic agent.

In consideration of the Amended Sub-License Agreement and the transfer of C1 technology, Alphazyme is obligated to issue the Company 2.5% of the Class A shares of Alphazyme. In addition, and subject to achieving certain milestones, Alphazyme is obligated to pay a potential future payment and a percentage of royalties on net sales which incorporate Dyadic\’s proprietary C1 gene expression platform. The Amended Sub-License Agreement is nonexclusive.

The foregoing description of the Amended Sub-License Agreement is qualified in its entirety by reference to the complete terms and conditions of the agreement, which is filed as Exhibit 10.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and incorporated by reference herein.