DSP GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ:DSPG) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders
ITEM 5.07. SUBMISSION OF MATTERS TO A VOTE OF SECURITY HOLDERS.
At the 2020 Annual Meeting of DSP Group, Inc. (the “Company”) held virtually on June 10, 2020, the following proposals were submitted to a vote of stockholders and the voting results are set forth below. The proposals are described in detail in the proxy statement for the 2020 Annual Meeting that the Company filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 29, 2020.
1. Election of seven directors as specifically set forth below, each to serve until the 2021 annual meeting of stockholders:
2. Proposal to approve an amendment and restatement of the Company’s 1993 Employee Stock Purchase Plan to increase the number of shares of common stock reserved for issuance thereunder from 4,800,000 shares to 5,300,000 shares:
3. Proposal to ratify the appointment of Kost Forer Gabbay & Kasierer, a member of Ernst & Young Global, as the Company’s independent auditors for the year ending December 31, 2020:
4. Advisory vote to approve the Company’s named executive officers compensation:
SIGNATURES
About DSP GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ:DSPG)
DSP Group, Inc. is a provider of wireless chipset solutions for converged communications. The Company delivers semiconductor system solutions with software and hardware reference designs and enables original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), original design manufacturers (ODMs), consumer electronics (CE) manufacturers and service providers to develop products. The Company operates through three segments: Home, Office and Mobile. It provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets integrating Digital Enhanced Cordless Telecommunications (DECT), Cordless Advanced Technology-Internet Quality (CAT-iq), Ultra Low Energy (ULE), Wireless Fidelity (Wi-Fi), Public Switched Telephone Network (PSTN), HDClear, video and Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) technologies. It offers wireless voice and data transmission solutions for various applications, including mobile handsets.