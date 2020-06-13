DSP GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ:DSPG) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

ITEM 5.07. SUBMISSION OF MATTERS TO A VOTE OF SECURITY HOLDERS.

Story continues below

At the 2020 Annual Meeting of DSP Group, Inc. (the “Company”) held virtually on June 10, 2020, the following proposals were submitted to a vote of stockholders and the voting results are set forth below. The proposals are described in detail in the proxy statement for the 2020 Annual Meeting that the Company filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 29, 2020.

1. Election of seven directors as specifically set forth below, each to serve until the 2021 annual meeting of stockholders:

2. Proposal to approve an amendment and restatement of the Company’s 1993 Employee Stock Purchase Plan to increase the number of shares of common stock reserved for issuance thereunder from 4,800,000 shares to 5,300,000 shares:

3. Proposal to ratify the appointment of Kost Forer Gabbay & Kasierer, a member of Ernst & Young Global, as the Company’s independent auditors for the year ending December 31, 2020:

4. Advisory vote to approve the Company’s named executive officers compensation: