Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01. Regulation FD Disclosure.

Story continues below

DONEGAL GROUP INC Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 exh_991.htm PRESS RELEASE EdgarFilingEXHIBIT 99.1Donegal Group Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend MARIETTA,…

To view the full exhibit click here

About Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA)

Donegal Group Inc. (DGI) is an insurance holding company whose insurance subsidiaries offer personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in over 21 Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England and Southern states. The Company has four segments, which consist of its investment function, its personal lines of insurance, its commercial lines of insurance and its investment in Donegal Financial Services Corporation (DFSC). The Company primarily operates through two segments: personal lines of insurance and commercial lines of insurance. The personal lines of insurance, which its insurance subsidiaries write consists primarily of private passenger automobile and homeowners insurance. The commercial lines of insurance, which its insurance subsidiaries write consists primarily of commercial automobile, commercial multi-peril and workers’ compensation insurance. It holds interests in DFSC, which is a unitary savings and loan holding company.